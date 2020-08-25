Little Red 🐓 adds MATCHIMATCHI to its design division

Little Red 🐓 has added another name to its roster of interiors clients; modular, designer lighting brand MATCHIMATCHI.

Little Red 🐓 has been briefed to officially launch the brand to the UK market and bolster its recent Architectural Digest win with media coverage across the luxury interiors, lifestyle and national press. The agency will also negotiate influencer partnerships on behalf of the brand.

The MATCHIMATCHI account will be managed by Little Red 🐓’s newly appointed associate director Lynnette Abbott. Lynnette will be supported by senior account executive Frankie Stewart and the wider interiors team, with oversight from Little Red 🐓 founder Victoria Ruffy.