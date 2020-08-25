 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Little Red 🐓 adds MATCHIMATCHI to its design division

By Tahmina Mannan
23 hours ago
Little Red 🐓 has added another name to its roster of interiors clients; modular, designer lighting brand MATCHIMATCHI.

Little Red 🐓 has been briefed to officially launch the brand to the UK market and bolster its recent Architectural Digest win with media coverage across the luxury interiors, lifestyle and national press. The agency will also negotiate influencer partnerships on behalf of the brand.

The MATCHIMATCHI account will be managed by Little Red 🐓’s newly appointed associate director Lynnette Abbott. Lynnette will be supported by senior account executive Frankie Stewart and the wider interiors team, with oversight from Little Red 🐓 founder Victoria Ruffy.

