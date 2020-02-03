Little Red announces opening of Berlin office and appointment of DACH territory manager – Lilith Bussfeld

Little Red has announced the official opening of its German office.

Headed by Little Red Rooster stalwart and native German Lilith Bussfeld, the team will be based in Berlin.

Lilith joins from Little Red Rooster the agency’s previous incarnation where she drove media relations for Bang&Olufsen over the past three years.

The German office will cover consumer PR, event promotion, influencer outreach, brand management and brand partnerships across Germany, Switzerland and Austria and its current roster is split across tech and fashion brands including fashion brand Ariat and start up eyewear brand – Vicious.