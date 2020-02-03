 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Little Red announces opening of Berlin office and appointment of DACH territory manager – Lilith Bussfeld

By Tahmina Mannan
5 hours ago
Little Red has announced the official opening of its German office.

Headed by Little Red Rooster stalwart and native German Lilith Bussfeld, the team will be based in Berlin.

Lilith joins from Little Red Rooster the agency’s previous incarnation where she drove media relations for Bang&Olufsen over the past three years.

The German office will cover consumer PR, event promotion, influencer outreach, brand management and brand partnerships across Germany, Switzerland and Austria and its current roster is split across tech and fashion brands including fashion brand Ariat and start up eyewear brand – Vicious.

