Little Red Rooster has broadened its roster of technology clients by working with leading hearing aid manufacturer Signia to launch its new Active range.

Little Red Rooster has been appointed to plan and execute the launch of Signia’s ground-breaking new Active product. The account will encompass a virtual press launch event and creative PR programme, aimed at the technology, lifestyle, and health press. It will be headed by director and head of the agency’s technology team, Nicole Marsden.