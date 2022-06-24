Little Red Rooster adds Vlaze to its interiors line-up

Vlaze has enlisted Little Red Rooster as its consumer and trade PR agency.

Hired initially to handle the launch of the new ADAPT collection, Little Red Rooster will look after keynote, brand profile, and product news, as well as consumer coverage, as Vlaze looks to establish itself as Britain’s foremost outdoor kitchen brand.

Leading the account will be account director Emma Younger and her team, working to ensure Vlaze achieves sparkling consumer and trade media coverage.