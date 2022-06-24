 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Little Red Rooster adds Vlaze to its interiors line-up

Vlaze
By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Vlaze has enlisted Little Red Rooster as its consumer and trade PR agency.

Hired initially to handle the launch of the new ADAPT collection, Little Red Rooster will look after keynote, brand profile, and product news, as well as consumer coverage, as Vlaze looks to establish itself as Britain’s foremost outdoor kitchen brand.

Leading the account will be account director Emma Younger and her team, working to ensure Vlaze achieves sparkling consumer and trade media coverage.

Little Red Rooster