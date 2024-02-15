 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Little Red Rooster announces third client signing of 2024: GoMoWorld

Little Red Rooster
By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has added another client to its string of brands. GoMoWorld, the company behind the innovative smartphone app that makes staying connected easy and affordable when you travel, is the latest signing to the agency’s Music & Technology division.

Having already launched in France and Ireland, GoMoWorld is now looking to repeat its success with a launch to UK audiences.

Little Red Rooster will primarily be responsible for raising awareness and driving downloads as we approach the peak summer holiday period.

Clare Newsome, the agency’s head of music & technology, will oversee the account, with support from reviews executive, Yannick Ondoa and the wider team.