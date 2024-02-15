Little Red Rooster announces third client signing of 2024: GoMoWorld

Little Red Rooster has added another client to its string of brands. GoMoWorld, the company behind the innovative smartphone app that makes staying connected easy and affordable when you travel, is the latest signing to the agency’s Music & Technology division.

Having already launched in France and Ireland, GoMoWorld is now looking to repeat its success with a launch to UK audiences.

Little Red Rooster will primarily be responsible for raising awareness and driving downloads as we approach the peak summer holiday period.

Clare Newsome, the agency’s head of music & technology, will oversee the account, with support from reviews executive, Yannick Ondoa and the wider team.