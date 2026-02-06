Little Red Rooster appointed UK PR agency for Neurosonic

Neurosonic has appointed Little Red Rooster as its UK public relation partner, supporting the introduction of the all-new Neurosonic Serene chair and building the brand’s presence across key UK media channels.

Little Red Rooster will deliver a comprehensive earned media programme alongside event and influencer support. The remit covers a wide range of press, including consumer, B2B, healthcare, performance, wellbeing and tech media, as Neurosonic enters the UK market for the first time.