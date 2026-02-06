 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Little Red Rooster appointed UK PR agency for Neurosonic

LITTLE RED ROOSTER
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Neurosonic has appointed Little Red Rooster as its UK public relation partner, supporting the introduction of the all-new Neurosonic Serene chair and building the brand’s presence across key UK media channels.

Little Red Rooster will deliver a comprehensive earned media programme alongside event and influencer support. The remit covers a wide range of press, including consumer, B2B, healthcare, performance, wellbeing and tech media, as Neurosonic enters the UK market for the first time.

 

Little Red Rooster