Carly Ryan has joined Little Red Rooster as an account director.

She joins the Tech and Music team, taking the lead on several clients including Sandisk, Meze Audio and F&W Networks. She recently relocated to the UK from Australia, where she was the day-to-day agency PR for Samsung’s consumer electronics portfolio and worked with other brands including Google, Sennheiser, Neumann, Twitch, Nestlé and Cloudflare.