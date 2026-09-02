Little Red Rooster chosen by MAAREE

Little Red Rooster has been appointed by by female-founded sports bra brand MAAREE to lead its UK PR and press office activity.

The seven-month partnership, which began in July 2026 and runs until January 2027, will see the agency lead a full-service press office spanning national, sport and fitness, consumer lifestyle and wellness media.

Little Red Rooster has been tasked with taking the MAAREE story beyond traditional sportswear coverage, using the brand’s engineering credentials, registered technology, female-founded story and women-supporting-women ethos to generate media coverage.