Little Red Rooster chosen by Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson
By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
Little Red Rooster has been appointed by Sanderson Design Group.

After launching the group’s newest brand, Archive by Sanderson Design across PR, influencers and social media, the agency will be working with the group on an ongoing basis to support the press office for Archive by Sanderson Design, Morris & Co. and Harlequin and leading influencer relations across the entire group. The agency will also provide reporting and project support as required.

