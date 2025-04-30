 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Little Red Rooster chosen by Tixel

Tixel
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Little Red Rooster has been appointed by ticket marketplace Tixel as its PR agency of record following a competitive pitch process.

Little Red Rooster will work with Tixel to foster the brand’s momentum in the UK, with a focus on earned-first media relations targeting core consumer and B2B audiences. This will include amplifying Tixel’s partnerships with the promoters behind some of the UK’s leading festivals, including Mighty Hoopla, Boardmasters and Kendal Calling.

Little Red Rooster