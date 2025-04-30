Little Red Rooster chosen by Tixel

Little Red Rooster has been appointed by ticket marketplace Tixel as its PR agency of record following a competitive pitch process.

Little Red Rooster will work with Tixel to foster the brand’s momentum in the UK, with a focus on earned-first media relations targeting core consumer and B2B audiences. This will include amplifying Tixel’s partnerships with the promoters behind some of the UK’s leading festivals, including Mighty Hoopla, Boardmasters and Kendal Calling.