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News / PR

Little Red Rooster opens US office

LITTLE RED ROOSTER
By Andrew Strutt
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has opened a US office in New York and appointed Cohn and Wolfe alumni Cat Jennings as head of North America.

As North America director, Cat will support Little Red Rooster’s market expansion, bringing deep market knowledge, established media relationships, and a proven track record in building brand visibility for premium and design-led clients including Apple, Kodak and Proctor and Gamble.

The North American operations will offer integrated communications strategies, media relations, and brand positioning tailored to the region in collaboration with the UK team. The full-service remit will include influencer marketing, event planning and management, speaker platforms, awards, media training, and media partnerships.

Little Red Rooster