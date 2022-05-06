 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Little Red Rooster PR appointed by Zound Industries to run innovative adidas headphones project

headphones
By Tahmina Mannan
14 hours ago
Little Red Rooster PR has announced the latest addition to its growing roster of audio clients, adidas headphones.

The agency will run the press office for a range of innovative earphone and headphone launches in coming months, fitting comfortable among Little Red Rooster’s other audio accounts, as well as complimenting several sport related brands the agency holds, such as Ariat, HJ Hall and Contigo.

The account will be spearheaded by senior associate director and head of tech and audio, Clare Newsome, with support from account manager Frankie Stewart and account executive Yannick Ondoa.