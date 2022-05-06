Little Red Rooster PR appointed by Zound Industries to run innovative adidas headphones project

Little Red Rooster PR has announced the latest addition to its growing roster of audio clients, adidas headphones.

The agency will run the press office for a range of innovative earphone and headphone launches in coming months, fitting comfortable among Little Red Rooster’s other audio accounts, as well as complimenting several sport related brands the agency holds, such as Ariat, HJ Hall and Contigo.

The account will be spearheaded by senior associate director and head of tech and audio, Clare Newsome, with support from account manager Frankie Stewart and account executive Yannick Ondoa.