 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Little Red Rooster secures the UK press office for Nanobébé

By Tahmina Mannan
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has secured the UK press office for Nanobébé. The baby brand has impressive credentials within the parenting market for its range of products and innovative technology in baby care and Little Red Rooster looks forward to introducing the brand to new audiences.

Little Red Rooster will lead the brand’s PR in the UK, led by account director, Tabitha Grove, alongside account manager, Chantelle Wilson and the rest of the team, with outreach spanning across lifestyle, baby and parenting, health and technology press. Implementing a dedicated PR programme for the brand, focusing on core products and new launches, Little Red Rooster will be driving product and brand awareness in the UK and ensuring the target demographic is reached.

 

Little Red Rooster