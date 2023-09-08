Little Red Rooster secures the UK press office for Nanobébé

Little Red Rooster has secured the UK press office for Nanobébé. The baby brand has impressive credentials within the parenting market for its range of products and innovative technology in baby care and Little Red Rooster looks forward to introducing the brand to new audiences.

Little Red Rooster will lead the brand’s PR in the UK, led by account director, Tabitha Grove, alongside account manager, Chantelle Wilson and the rest of the team, with outreach spanning across lifestyle, baby and parenting, health and technology press. Implementing a dedicated PR programme for the brand, focusing on core products and new launches, Little Red Rooster will be driving product and brand awareness in the UK and ensuring the target demographic is reached.