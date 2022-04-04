Loom selects the lorries for UK PR support

Loom has selected full-service b2b technology PR and marketing agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry to drive its media relations activity in the UK.

The lorries will develop and implement a campaign to raise awareness of Loom in the UK’s technology, business and enterprise markets.

The lorries will work with Loom’s key stakeholders to develop an opinionated voice on key market issues, generating media attention through a combination of business-focused thought leadership content, short-form industry commentary and customer stories.

The team will also drive industry recognition by identifying local speaking opportunities, award programmes and associations for Loom to collaborate with in order to establish the company as an innovative industry leader.