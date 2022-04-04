 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Loom selects the lorries for UK PR support

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Loom has selected full-service b2b technology PR and marketing agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry to drive its media relations activity in the UK.

The lorries will develop and implement a campaign to raise awareness of Loom in the UK’s technology, business and enterprise markets.

The lorries will work with Loom’s key stakeholders to develop an opinionated voice on key market issues, generating media attention through a combination of business-focused thought leadership content, short-form industry commentary and customer stories.

The team will also drive industry recognition by identifying local speaking opportunities, award programmes and associations for Loom to collaborate with in order to establish the company as an innovative industry leader.

