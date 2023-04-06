 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lori Little and Lucy Morgan start as co-editors at Isle of Wight County Press

Isle of Wight County Press
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
The Isle of Wight County Press has appointed Lori Little and Lucy Morgan as co-editors. Lori and Lucy take over from former editor Alan Marriott who has stepped down from the role after working at the title for 39 years.

Lori was previously head of content while Lucy served as audience and content editor at the paper. The pair will work on a shift system with the rest of the team, keeping the newsroom and countypress.co.uk operational round the clock.

