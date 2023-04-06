Lori Little and Lucy Morgan start as co-editors at Isle of Wight County Press

The Isle of Wight County Press has appointed Lori Little and Lucy Morgan as co-editors. Lori and Lucy take over from former editor Alan Marriott who has stepped down from the role after working at the title for 39 years.

Lori was previously head of content while Lucy served as audience and content editor at the paper. The pair will work on a shift system with the rest of the team, keeping the newsroom and countypress.co.uk operational round the clock.