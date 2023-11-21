Lucy Harbron has joined Far Out Magazine
Far Out Magazine has appointed Lucy Harbron as staff writer.
Lucy joined in October from her editor-in-chief role at Gigwise.com. She is also a freelance journalist covering music, film and lifestyle and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @lucyharbron.
