Lucy Powell named Assistant Editor of LARA media
HMG Aerospace has appointed Lucy Powell as assistant editor of LARA media, which includes bi-monthly print and digital LARA Magazine and website. Lucy covers low-fare and regional aviation industry, and is the first point of contact for any PRs and interview/feature opportunities.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lucy Powell
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story