Lucy Wakefield joins MilliOnAir
MilliOnAir has appointed Lucy Wakefield as a freelance health and wellness editor, covering wellness products, destinations and trends. MilliOnAir magazine is an online quarterly publication, delivering eco-luxury, beauty, couture fashion, travel, art and culture.
