Lucy Willamson named news editor at BOAT International
BOAT International has appointed Lucy Williamson as news editor. She will lead daily news-gathering and write, edit and publish breaking yacht news covering launches, construction updates, deliveries, incidents and wider industry developments.
Lucy was previously content editor at Reach plc.
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Lucy Williamson
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