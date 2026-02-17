Luke O’Faolain joins Goss.ie
Goss.ie has appointed Luke O’Faolain as head of video production. He will be responsible for leading all video output across the brand, including producing and overseeing celebrity interviews, red carpet coverage, event features, social-first video content, and branded partnerships.
Luke also develops new video formats and series for digital and social platforms, with a focus on engaging, entertainment-led content that aligns with Goss.ie’s audience.
