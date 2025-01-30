Luke O’Reilly moves to LabourList
LabourList has appointed Luke O’Reilly as a senior reporter, covering the politics of the Labour Party. Prior to this, he was a general reporter at PA Media, where he wrote about courts, royals, and politics.
