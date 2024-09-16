MAFS UK Reveals Companion Podcast

Married at First Sight UK has announced its accompanying podcast for the new series of the reality television show; Married at First Sight UK: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows. The podcast will be weekly, presented by new celebrity host Chloe Burrows, every Thursday.

Married At First Sight: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows will be available to listen to on all major podcast providers, and available to watch or stream on E4, Channel 4 and YouTube.