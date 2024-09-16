 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

MAFS UK Reveals Companion Podcast

By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Married at First Sight UK has announced its accompanying podcast for the new series of the reality television show; Married at First Sight UK: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows. The podcast will be weekly, presented by new celebrity host Chloe Burrows, every Thursday.

Married At First Sight: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows will be available to listen to on all major podcast providers, and available to watch or stream on E4, Channel 4 and YouTube.

Chloe Burrows Married at First Sight UK: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Chloe Burrows
  • Married at First Sight UK: It’s Official! with Chloe Burrows (Podcast)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login