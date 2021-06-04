Magenta Associates wins contract with Integrated Estate Management

Magenta Associates, the integrated communications consultancy specialising in the built environment, has been appointed by Integrated Estate Management (IEM). The scope of work includes proactive and reactive media relations, content creation, design, website management, and profile raising for the senior leadership.

IEM was founded in 2018 with the mission to simplify the complexity of estate management. Current IEM clients include Chatham House, CVS Group, and The Green Block.

Magenta first engaged with IEM in December 2020 to design, build, and launch its website. Following this project, IEM has since retained Magenta on a monthly basis to expand its voice among key sector press and provide strategic communications consultancy.