Maki & Ramen appoints Scoop Agency to lead Omotenashi campaign

Scoop has been appointed as PR and influencer partner for Maki & Ramen’s Northern Quarter restaurant

The new campaign will be centred on Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of selfless hospitality. Scoop’s integrated approach will bring this concept to life through a simple but powerful restaurant mechanic, where selected diners will have their bill completely covered at random, with no strings attached. Designed to drive long term loyalty rather than short term footfall spikes, the campaign will look to increase covers, press coverage and a development of a loyal, returning customer base.