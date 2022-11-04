Malcolm Ginsberg launches Travel News Update

Malcolm Ginsberg has launched Travel News Update (TNU), a spinoff from Business Travel News (BTN), where he was previously editor-in-chief, and which is now controlled by Head for Points. The BTN archive remains accessible at btnews.co.uk.

TNU’s target audience is travel suppliers, travel organisers and regular travellers, the City, media and legislators. The online newsletter aims to inform on what might make the news in the travel sector in the future, and help stakeholders plan for tomorrow’s news. It is published on the first day of each month.