 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Malcolm Ginsberg launches Travel News Update

Travel News Update
By Oswin Knuckles
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Malcolm Ginsberg has launched Travel News Update (TNU), a spinoff from Business Travel News (BTN), where he was previously editor-in-chief, and which is now controlled by Head for Points. The BTN archive remains accessible at btnews.co.uk.

TNU’s target audience is travel suppliers, travel organisers and regular travellers, the City, media and legislators. The online newsletter aims to inform on what might make the news in the travel sector in the future, and help stakeholders plan for tomorrow’s news. It is published on the first day of each month.

Business Travel News Malcolm Ginsberg Travel News Update

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Malcolm Ginsberg
  • Travel News Update
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login