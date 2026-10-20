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News / Consumer / Trade

Mallory Legg named chef content manager at Great British Chefs

Great British Chefs
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Great British Chefs has appointed Mallory Legg as chef content manager. Mallory previously led The Handbook‘s food and drink coverage and has a background in professional kitchens and food journalism.

As chef content manager, Mallory will work with chefs across the UK to develop food content, interviews and stories from the hospitality industry. She is keen to hear pitches from chefs, restaurants, PRs and food industry professionals.

Great British Chefs Mallory Legg

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