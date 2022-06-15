 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Management buyout completed at Fleet Street

Fleet Street new logo
By Andrew Strutt
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fleet Street, the specialist food and drink, hospitality and leisure strategic communications agency, has completed a management buyout and is undergoing a full re-brand.

The move means that a new management team – comprising long-serving director Tess Pennington, plus founders Mark Stretton and Steve Dann – will lead the on-going development and growth of the company.  The process saw co-founders Francis Patton and Arti Halai step away from the business, with Pennington acquiring a significant stake in the group.

A new look board is completed with the appointment of marketing and hospitality expert, Ann Elliott, as non-executive director, who will help further strengthen Fleet Street’s insights and strategy proposition.

Fleet Street