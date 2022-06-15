Management buyout completed at Fleet Street

Fleet Street, the specialist food and drink, hospitality and leisure strategic communications agency, has completed a management buyout and is undergoing a full re-brand.

The move means that a new management team – comprising long-serving director Tess Pennington, plus founders Mark Stretton and Steve Dann – will lead the on-going development and growth of the company. The process saw co-founders Francis Patton and Arti Halai step away from the business, with Pennington acquiring a significant stake in the group.

A new look board is completed with the appointment of marketing and hospitality expert, Ann Elliott, as non-executive director, who will help further strengthen Fleet Street’s insights and strategy proposition.