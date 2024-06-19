Manchester Airport Group appoints Brazen as retained PR agency

Brazen has been appointed by Manchester Airport Group (MAG), which will see them supporting the MAG Marketing team on projects to add real value in communicating their best-in-class customer service and operational excellence.

Brazen’s win coincides with the appointment of Deepa Parekh as team lead for the Brazen Boutique division. Deepa has a 20-year track record in the Sports, Media, and Hospitality industries and a history of launching multiple successful venues.