Manchester Airport Group appoints Brazen as retained PR agency

By Andrew Strutt
6 hours ago
Brazen has been appointed by Manchester Airport Group (MAG), which will see them supporting the MAG Marketing team on projects to add real value in communicating their best-in-class customer service and operational excellence.

Brazen’s win coincides with the appointment of Deepa Parekh as team lead for the Brazen Boutique division. Deepa has a 20-year track record in the Sports, Media, and Hospitality industries and a history of launching multiple successful venues.

