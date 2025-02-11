 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Manchester-based Rumpus agency wins PR contract for cleaning giant Jangro

By Tahmina Mannan
7 hours ago
Rumpus has been selected as Jangro‘s new strategic PR partner after a competitive pitch process that saw five agencies vie for the contract.

Rumpus will lead communications efforts, bringing a fresh, insight-driven approach to press, advertising, web content, and event support.

Rumpus will work with Jangro throughout 2025, focusing on promoting its technological innovations in the cleaning industry, building executive profiles for key leadership, and supporting its presence at the London Cleaning Show in March.