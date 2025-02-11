Manchester-based Rumpus agency wins PR contract for cleaning giant Jangro

Rumpus has been selected as Jangro‘s new strategic PR partner after a competitive pitch process that saw five agencies vie for the contract.

Rumpus will lead communications efforts, bringing a fresh, insight-driven approach to press, advertising, web content, and event support.

Rumpus will work with Jangro throughout 2025, focusing on promoting its technological innovations in the cleaning industry, building executive profiles for key leadership, and supporting its presence at the London Cleaning Show in March.