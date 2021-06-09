Marc Duckeck joins Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon, a pure play impact investor in the future of food, has hired Marc Duckeck as its first head of communications. Marc will be based in the team’s headquarters in Zurich, and will focus on building the brand in the media, food ecosystem and global investor community. He joins Blue Horizon from Avaloq, a global leader in digital banking solutions, where he built up the corporate communications team. With 13 years of professional experience in investment writing, media relations and corporate communications, he has held positions at various leading asset managers including UBS, Man Group and GAM, where he was an executive director and head of public relations.