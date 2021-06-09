 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Marc Duckeck joins Blue Horizon

By Oswin Knuckles
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Marc Duckeck

Blue Horizon, a pure play impact investor in the future of food, has hired Marc Duckeck as its first head of communications. Marc will be based in the team’s headquarters in Zurich, and will focus on building the brand in the media, food ecosystem and global investor community. He joins Blue Horizon from Avaloq, a global leader in digital banking solutions, where he built up the corporate communications team. With 13 years of professional experience in investment writing, media relations and corporate communications, he has held positions at various leading asset managers including UBS, Man Group and GAM, where he was an executive director and head of public relations.

Tags:
Blue Horizon Marc Duckeck