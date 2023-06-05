Marianna Casal joins Toy World and Licensing.biz
Alakat Publishing has appointed Marianna Casal as assistant editor at Toy World magazine and Licensing.biz. She writes toy trade news and features, daily news flashes, and covers toy business and licensing. Prior to this, Marianna was a news reporter at Henley Standard.
