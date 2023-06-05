 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Marianna Casal joins Toy World and Licensing.biz

By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Alakat Publishing has appointed Marianna Casal as assistant editor at Toy World magazine and Licensing.biz. She writes toy trade news and features, daily news flashes, and covers toy business and licensing. Prior to this, Marianna was a news reporter at Henley Standard.

Alakat Publishing Henley Standard Licensing.biz Toy World

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Marianna Casal
  • Licensing.biz
    3 contacts
  • Toy World
    4 contacts
  • Toy World Online
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login