Marisa Cannon named editor at British Airways High Life
British Airways’ High Life has appointed Marisa Cannon as editor. The online magazine covers travel and culture stories in BA destinations, celebrity profiles, guides, trends, style, innovation and more. Marisa is happy to receive pitches on these topics and be added to mailing lists for press releases, celebrity interviews, events, screenings, product launches and press trips.
