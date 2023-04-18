 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Marisa Cannon named editor at British Airways High Life

BA High Life
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

British Airways’ High Life has appointed Marisa Cannon as editor. The online magazine covers travel and culture stories in BA destinations, celebrity profiles, guides, trends, style, innovation and more. Marisa is happy to receive pitches on these topics and be added to mailing lists for press releases, celebrity interviews, events, screenings, product launches and press trips.

 

British Airways High Life Marisa Cannon

