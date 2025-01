The Boda Group has made its first marketing agency part acquisition, taking a significant ownership stake in customer experience consultancy, Deborah Knight CX.

The deal sees it take an initial 40% stake in the business, which has begun with the rebranding of it to Kaptive CX. The Boda Group will use its skills and resource to help Kaptive build its team of consultants and implement Boda’s proven agency framework for growth.