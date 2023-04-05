Martin Shipton joins Nation.Cymru as an Associate Editor
Nation.Cymru has appointed Martin Shipton as an associate editor. He will be writing largely about Welsh and UK politics, but will also look into other public interest areas.
He was previously political editor-at-large with the Western Mail and before that spent 18 years at the Reach plc title as a chief reporter.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Martin Shipton
-
Nation.Cymru
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story