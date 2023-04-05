 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Martin Shipton joins Nation.Cymru as an Associate Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Nation.Cymru has appointed Martin Shipton as an associate editor. He will be writing largely about Welsh and UK politics, but will also look into other public interest areas.

He was previously political editor-at-large with the Western Mail and before that spent 18 years at the Reach plc title as a chief reporter.

