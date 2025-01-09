 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tank managing director appointment

By Rob Lock
9 Jan 2025
(L-R Martin Stone & Trevor Palmer)

Tank has appointed Martin Stone, a director and owner of the business, as its new managing director.

Martin joined Tank in 2010 alongside founder Trevor Palmer, having previously held a number of roles across national and regional broadcast media, including commercial and BBC radio and TV stations.

As Martin takes over the day-to-day running of Tank, Trevor, who has led the business to its current prominent position, will take on the role of managing director of The Boda Group, which comprises Tank and creative agency Warbox.