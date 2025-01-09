Tank managing director appointment

(L-R Martin Stone & Trevor Palmer)

Tank has appointed Martin Stone, a director and owner of the business, as its new managing director.

Martin joined Tank in 2010 alongside founder Trevor Palmer, having previously held a number of roles across national and regional broadcast media, including commercial and BBC radio and TV stations.

As Martin takes over the day-to-day running of Tank, Trevor, who has led the business to its current prominent position, will take on the role of managing director of The Boda Group, which comprises Tank and creative agency Warbox.