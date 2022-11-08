 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mary O’Connell joins Sussex Living as Assistant Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
Sussex Living has appointed Mary O’Connell as assistant editor, working in a hybrid role across print and digital. Her responsibilities include editing, planning features and digital strategy. She will be primarily covering health, wellness and food and drink.

Mary will remain as editor-in-chief at 365 Magazine, which is currently going through a semi rebrand. From 1 January 2023 the title will be focussing on health, wellbeing and lifestyle content nationally.

