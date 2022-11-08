Mary O’Connell joins Sussex Living as Assistant Editor

Sussex Living has appointed Mary O’Connell as assistant editor, working in a hybrid role across print and digital. Her responsibilities include editing, planning features and digital strategy. She will be primarily covering health, wellness and food and drink.

Mary will remain as editor-in-chief at 365 Magazine, which is currently going through a semi rebrand. From 1 January 2023 the title will be focussing on health, wellbeing and lifestyle content nationally.