Matt Jukes joins Klarents Media
Klarents Media has appointed Matt Jukes as the managing editor of Keyways, the journal of the Master Locksmiths Association. He is also returning to the role of managing editor of Recovery magazine, the journal of R3, the association of business recovery professionals, which serves insolvency (accountancy and legal) professionals. Prior to this, he was the managing editor at Group GTI.
