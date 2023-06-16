 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Matt Jukes joins Klarents Media

Klarents
By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Klarents Media has appointed Matt Jukes as the managing editor of Keyways, the journal of the Master Locksmiths Association. He is also returning to the role of managing editor of Recovery magazine, the journal of R3, the association of business recovery professionals, which serves insolvency (accountancy and legal) professionals. Prior to this, he was the managing editor at Group GTI.

Keyways Klarents Media Matt Jukes Recovery

