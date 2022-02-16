 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Matt Sterling becomes Production Journalist on the View From Stormont Show

UTV
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

UTV has appointed Matt Sterling as production journalist on the ‘View From Stormont’ show to focus on covering politics within Northern Ireland. Matt has been with ITV since October 2018 where he started as a trainee journalist before progressing to production journalist in July 2019.

ITV Matt Sterling UTV

