Matt Sterling becomes Production Journalist on the View From Stormont Show
UTV has appointed Matt Sterling as production journalist on the ‘View From Stormont’ show to focus on covering politics within Northern Ireland. Matt has been with ITV since October 2018 where he started as a trainee journalist before progressing to production journalist in July 2019.
Recent news related to UTV
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Matt Sterling
-
UTV
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story