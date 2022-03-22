 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Matt Whatt promoted at Engage

By Rob Lock
3 hours ago
L-R Matt Whatt and Alex Willcocks

Digital agency Engage has promoted Matt Whatt from client strategist to head of delivery and will be responsible for leading project management and client strategy within the business. This includes the overall delivery of projects and retained services, with a focus on account retention and growth.

Working closely with teams across the agency, Matt will ensure the accurate resource and management is available, and coordinate hiring strategies to ensure the right talent is appointed to each team.