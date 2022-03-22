Matt Whatt promoted at Engage

L-R Matt Whatt and Alex Willcocks

Digital agency Engage has promoted Matt Whatt from client strategist to head of delivery and will be responsible for leading project management and client strategy within the business. This includes the overall delivery of projects and retained services, with a focus on account retention and growth.

Working closely with teams across the agency, Matt will ensure the accurate resource and management is available, and coordinate hiring strategies to ensure the right talent is appointed to each team.