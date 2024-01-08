 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Matthew Leslie joins Sligo Weekender as a Reporter

Sligo Weekender
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Sligo Weekender has appointed Matthew Leslie as a reporter, covering news, features and sport. Matt is happy to receive press releases if they are Sligo and Co. Sligo-related only. Prior to this, he was a journalist at the Fermanagh Herald.

Fermanagh Herald Matthew Leslie Sligo Weekender

