Matthew Leslie joins Sligo Weekender as a Reporter
Sligo Weekender has appointed Matthew Leslie as a reporter, covering news, features and sport. Matt is happy to receive press releases if they are Sligo and Co. Sligo-related only. Prior to this, he was a journalist at the Fermanagh Herald.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Matthew Leslie
-
Sligo Weekender
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story