Media Trust partners with PA Media Group

PA Media Group has announced a new one-year partnership with Media Trust, offering hundreds of its journalists, editors and media professionals the opportunity to support charities and communities across the UK through skills-based volunteering.

The partnership enables colleagues in content roles across the business to volunteer in an impactful way with collective team-based opportunities rooted in professional expertise.

Staff can now volunteer their skills as journalists, editors and media trainers, supporting charities with storytelling, media engagement, digital skills and strategic communications. Opportunities will be designed around staff expertise, with a strong focus on building confidence, skills development and giving volunteers support to apply their experience in new contexts.

By structuring volunteering as a shared effort, PA Media Group and Media Trust aim to break down barriers, encourage collaboration across teams and create volunteering experiences that feel relevant, purposeful and connected to day-to-day work.

Media Trust will work closely with PA Media Group to design and deliver opportunities that are inclusive, accessible and aligned to both organisations’ values, ensuring charities benefit from high-quality media support, while volunteers gain a deeper understanding of the communities they are supporting. Volunteering opportunities will include hosting skills-based webinars and training sessions for charities, supporting live charity challenge days and workshops, and contributing expertise to flagship Media Trust programmes such as Stronger Voices.

The partnership launches in February 2026 and will run for 12 months. If you are interested in offering your teams meaningful, skills-based volunteering opportunities that support charities and communities, Media Trust would love to hear from you. Contact Lara Harper, larah@mediatrust.org.