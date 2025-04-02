 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Media update: Liz Parry

By Sarah Acheampong
18 hours ago
Liz Parry, editor of the consumer health magazine Your Healthy Living, is now overseeing editorial content for Rude Health magazine. Liz began overseeing editorial for the publication in June of last year and is particularly interested in hearing from PRs who represent Irish celebrities willing to be interviewed for the magazine.

She is also interested in hearing about natural health news and research, health and wellness events in Ireland, new book launches and healthy recipes.

