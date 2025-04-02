Media update: Liz Parry
Liz Parry, editor of the consumer health magazine Your Healthy Living, is now overseeing editorial content for Rude Health magazine. Liz began overseeing editorial for the publication in June of last year and is particularly interested in hearing from PRs who represent Irish celebrities willing to be interviewed for the magazine.
She is also interested in hearing about natural health news and research, health and wellness events in Ireland, new book launches and healthy recipes.
