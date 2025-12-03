 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Mediahuis Ireland launches digital brand, Crime World

Crime World
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mediahuis Ireland has launched Crime World, a dedicated crime and investigations website. The platform replaces SundayWorld.com and builds on Nicola Tallant’s Crime World podcast, covering crime, courts, and the criminal underworld for Irish and international audiences. Crime World brings together real time crime updates, in-depth investigations, long form analysis, and the podcast series in one destination.

Crime World

Recent news related to Crime World (Podcast) or Sunday World (Online)

Colin Brennan departs Irish Mirror after eight years

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nicola Tallant
  • Crime World (Podcast)
    2 contacts
  • Sunday World (Online)
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login