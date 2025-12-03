Mediahuis Ireland launches digital brand, Crime World
Mediahuis Ireland has launched Crime World, a dedicated crime and investigations website. The platform replaces SundayWorld.com and builds on Nicola Tallant’s Crime World podcast, covering crime, courts, and the criminal underworld for Irish and international audiences. Crime World brings together real time crime updates, in-depth investigations, long form analysis, and the podcast series in one destination.
