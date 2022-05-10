Meera Navlakha selected as culture reporter at Mashable
Mashable.com has appointed Meera Navlakha as a culture reporter.
Meera is interested in writing about technology, digital culture, entertainment, and society and was previously an editorial fellow for the website. She can be found tweeting @meeranavlakha.
