Megan Williams named News Editor at Creative Review

Creative Review
By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Creative Review has promoted Megan Williams to the position of the news editor. Prior to this, she was a staff writer at the publication. Megan covers creative technologies, graphic design and visual arts, digital culture and photography, and can be reached by email.

