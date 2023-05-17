Megan Williams named News Editor at Creative Review
Creative Review has promoted Megan Williams to the position of the news editor. Prior to this, she was a staff writer at the publication. Megan covers creative technologies, graphic design and visual arts, digital culture and photography, and can be reached by email.
