Melissa Moody becomes deputy editor of Charity Times

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Charity Times has appointed Melissa Moody as deputy editor to focus on the magazine’s long-form and research pieces in addition to news.

Melissa covers the business side of the charity business, and looks at how it affects the whole sector rather than specific work from an organisation.

Melissa previously served as senior writer on the Perspective Publishing title.

