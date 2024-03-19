Melissa Moody becomes deputy editor of Charity Times
Charity Times has appointed Melissa Moody as deputy editor to focus on the magazine’s long-form and research pieces in addition to news.
Melissa covers the business side of the charity business, and looks at how it affects the whole sector rather than specific work from an organisation.
Melissa previously served as senior writer on the Perspective Publishing title.
Recent news related to Charity Times
Recent news related to Melissa Moody
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Melissa Moody
-
Charity Times
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story