 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Mercieca appointed to handle integrated Nike Swim brief

By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Perry Ellis Europe has appointed Mercieca as its integrated agency to launch the new SS23 Nike Swim collection to EMEA and UK markets.

Through a creative campaign, targeting Gen-Z, the agency has created a fully integrated programme including new creative, design, production (including brand guidelines, EMEA tool kits, lifestyle & product photography, social media content creation), retail, digital, influencer engagement, PR & retained press office.

Mercieca