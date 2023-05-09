Mercieca appointed to handle integrated Nike Swim brief
Perry Ellis Europe has appointed Mercieca as its integrated agency to launch the new SS23 Nike Swim collection to EMEA and UK markets.
Through a creative campaign, targeting Gen-Z, the agency has created a fully integrated programme including new creative, design, production (including brand guidelines, EMEA tool kits, lifestyle & product photography, social media content creation), retail, digital, influencer engagement, PR & retained press office.