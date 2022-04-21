 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mercieca chosen by The Snappy Group

Mercieca ltd
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Mercieca has been appointed by The Snappy Group to manage its integrated trade communications programme.

The company is formed of two businesses, Snappy Shopper and hungrrr, operating in the growing convenience grocery sector and hospitality respectively. Its website and proprietary mobile app technology provide local businesses with an e-commerce delivery and click & collect solution for consumers.

Briefed to position the Snappy Shopper and hungrrr brands as category leaders through insights and category delivery, Mercieca will drive awareness by delivering an integrated B2B programme of PR, advertising, sponsorships, and bespoke industry events.

