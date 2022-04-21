Mercieca chosen by The Snappy Group

Mercieca has been appointed by The Snappy Group to manage its integrated trade communications programme.

The company is formed of two businesses, Snappy Shopper and hungrrr, operating in the growing convenience grocery sector and hospitality respectively. Its website and proprietary mobile app technology provide local businesses with an e-commerce delivery and click & collect solution for consumers.

Briefed to position the Snappy Shopper and hungrrr brands as category leaders through insights and category delivery, Mercieca will drive awareness by delivering an integrated B2B programme of PR, advertising, sponsorships, and bespoke industry events.