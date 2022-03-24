 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
M&F Health appoints new strategy director, bolsters senior team and appoints new client account handlers

By Tahmina Mannan
26 mins ago
M&F Health has appointed Daniel Cambers as the agency’s first strategy director. Daniel has extensive experience in healthcare public affairs and policy having worked for over a decade in senior roles at leading agencies and in-house.

At M&F Daniel is leading strategic initiatives and approaches across the integrated business, including working closely with MD James Hollaway on the agency’s ongoing overall growth strategy and on key client accounts such as Janssen, J&J and Novartis.

Daniel’s appointment follows further bolstering of the burgeoning Public Affairs team after several recent business wins and organic growth.

Andie Gbedemah joined M&F Health late in 2021 as an account director from Dimensions UK where she was head of public affairs. Andie works on key accounts including BASHH (British Association for Sexual Health and HIV), and Novartis.

The agency also welcomed Madeleine Haley from Burson Cohn & Wolfe. Madeleine is a senior account executive working across both the PA and PR teams in an integrated role and works on clients such as Organon and Tillotts Pharma as well as supporting senior account manager Claire Poynton on the agency’s Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.