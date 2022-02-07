M&F Health chosen by Recoverlution

M&F Health has been appointed by online recovery platform Recoverlution to manage a dedicated communications campaign for its launch and beyond. The brief will see M&F Health help to build Recoverlution’s profile amongst the media and key parliamentary stakeholders, and to generate awareness of the addiction recovery journey.

The brief includes a significant launch campaign and an ongoing retainer-based communications programme throughout 2022. This includes working with celebrity ambassadors, thought leadership activity, B2B outreach, stakeholder engagement, government affairs, and issues management.