M&F Health chosen by Recoverlution

M&F Health
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

M&F Health has been appointed by online recovery platform Recoverlution to manage a dedicated communications campaign for its launch and beyond. The brief will see M&F Health help to build Recoverlution’s profile amongst the media and key parliamentary stakeholders, and to generate awareness of the addiction recovery journey.

The brief includes a significant launch campaign and an ongoing retainer-based communications programme throughout 2022. This includes working with celebrity ambassadors, thought leadership activity, B2B outreach, stakeholder engagement, government affairs, and issues management.

